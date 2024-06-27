“The Culture”: An Ode to Hip-Hop at the Cincinnati Art Museum

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

In honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, the Cincinnati Art Museum is hosting a remarkable exhibition that highlights the genre’s significant impact on contemporary society and art over the past two decades. The exhibition will run from June 28 to September 29.

The Culture: Hip Hop and Contemporary Art in the 21st Century features over 100 works of art from renowned artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Roberto Lugo, Carrie Mae Weems, William Cordova, Hassan Hajjaj, and Hank Willis Thomas. The exhibition also includes fashion pieces from brands such as Cross Colours and Vivienne Westwood, along with tons of music memorabilia.

Visitors to the exhibit can expect to see iconic clothing from the 80s to the present, music decks, interactive pieces, and much more. This exhibit is a must-see for art fans and hip hop heads alike.

Curation

Originally curated by Asma Naeem of the Baltimore Museum of Art, Gamynne Guillotte, Andréa Purnell from the Saint Louis Art Museum, and Hannah Klemm, the exhibit’s Cincinnati presentation was curated by Jason Rawls, EdD. Rawls, an Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University, is also known as DJ J. Rawls, an author, and a renowned record producer.

Before the official unveiling, Rawls led an invigoration Q&A/teaching session. He taught the main elements of hip hop, its significance, and its versatility. He also discussed the “Hip-Hop is Dead” sentiment and the importance of engaging with youth and their musical interests. Dr. Rawls even lead a quick “call-and-response” exercise to kick it off, because if you know…you know.

Who is Jason Rawls, EdD?

One of the leading figures in the study of hip hop and an advocate for education. Jason Rawls, EdD leads the team at OSU that is creating a hip hop studies program in its School of Music and Department of African American & African Studies. Dr. Rawls is featured in a hip hop exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. He is also known for his music production work with artists like Mos Def, Talib Kweli, and Beastie Boys. Prior to OSU, Dr. Rawls helped develop the first hip hop-based education program in a college of education at Ohio University.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Cincinnati Art Museum’s website.

Free Admission Opportunities:

– Thursday nights from 5–8 p.m.

– Art After Dark events on June 28, July 26, August 30, and September 27 from 5–9 p.m.

– Cincinnati Music Festival weekend from July 25–27

– CAM Kids Day on Saturday, August 3