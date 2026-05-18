Meet the Creative Behind the Big “513”, Built In Just 10 Days
If you were anywhere near Fountain Square during Cincinnati’s inaugural 513 Day Festival, chances are you saw (or took a picture with) the massive “513” installation.
What many festivalgoers didn’t know is the eye-catching centerpiece was built in just 10 days by Cincinnati creative Jordan Harris, better known as “Jordan the Creator.”
Harris, owner of CreativSpaces, partnered with Black Art Speaks and Miles of Change Foundation to bring the larger-than-life prop to reality for the citywide celebration.
The foam-based installation quickly became one of the most talked-about visuals of the event.
“I build anything and everything,” Harris said while speaking on the project. “Anything I want to do, I can make and do artistically on this earth.”
A proud attendee of Clark Montessori High School and Seven Hills School, Harris credited Cincinnati for helping shape his artistic background through early exposure to art and architecture programs.
While the final product looked seamless on festival day, Harris said getting there came with major obstacles behind the scenes. Delays in materials forced him to pivot multiple times throughout the build process.
“I had to actually pivot and do it differently two to three times,” he explained. “That was a huge stress of it, but we got here.”
Still, Harris said the support from the community kept the project moving forward.
Also on-site was Miles Robinson, center back for FC Cincinnati, whose Miles of Change Foundation collaborated on the activation. Robinson said the foundation’s mission centers around equity, youth outreach, and giving back to the Cincinnati community.
See photos from the festival here.
- Radio One Cincinnati’s Inaugural 513 Day Festival [PHOTOS]
- Meet the Creative Behind the Big “513”, Built In Just 10 Days
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