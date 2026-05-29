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513 Heat

513 Heat: Sunday Cypher x ExoticBoy Bud

Published on May 29, 2026

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101.1 The WIZ COOKD DJ J Dough
513 Heat: Sunday Cypher x ExoticBoy Bud
Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

“Most Consistent Artist in the City” – DJ EZ


ExoticBoy Bud hit the WIZ studios to talk upbringing, streams, and learning the game. Tap into the exclusive interview with Avondale rapper ExoticBoy Bud & his Sunday Cypher freestyle!


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