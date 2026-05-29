513 Heat: Sunday Cypher x ExoticBoy Bud
“Most Consistent Artist in the City” – DJ EZ
ExoticBoy Bud hit the WIZ studios to talk upbringing, streams, and learning the game. Tap into the exclusive interview with Avondale rapper ExoticBoy Bud & his Sunday Cypher freestyle!
- 513 Heat: Sunday Cypher x ExoticBoy Bud
- Win Cash From Sunday Night Baseball on NBC!
- Just Call Me Bobiana: I Tried The Short Bob Hairstyle & Now I’m Obsessed
- 40 Father's Day Gifts for Under $100
- ‘Heart & Hustle: Houston’ Exclusive: Chloe Cooke & LaTorria Lemon Talk H-Town, Healing & The Second Season’s Sisterhood
- Gucci Mane Gets Real On Mental Health Diagnosis In ABC Interview
- 'Summer House' Reunion: KJ Dillard Was Hospitalized After Season Wrapped For Mental Health Struggles, Reveals He's Healing Through Therapy
- Trump’s White House UFC Arena Has Social Media Comparing America to ‘Idiocracy’
- Game On! Atlanta Cultural Exchange To Amplify Southern City's Culture, Creativity & Community During FIFA World Cup 2026™ [Exclusive]
- Young MC, Morris Day & The Time Say Nah To Trump's Struggle D.C. ‘Freedom 250’ Festival
More from 101.1 The Wiz