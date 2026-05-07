11 Things Invented in Cincinnati

Source: Matthew Simmons / Getty Cincinnati has quietly had its hands in way more of American culture than people realize. From toys and candy to everyday essentials and even major medical breakthroughs, the Queen City has been behind some of the most recognizable inventions and brands for generations. A lot of us grew up using this stuff without ever knowing it started right here in the 513! Here are some things you probably didn’t know were invented in Cincinnati:

1. Easy-Bake Oven, Care Bears, Stretch Armstrong, Baby Alive & Nerf Before becoming a household name in toys, Kenner Products started right here in Cincinnati in 1946. The company went on to create some of the most iconic toys in American history, including the original Star Wars action figures, before eventually being absorbed into Hasbro. 2. Airheads That chewy mystery-flavored candy you begged for at the corner store? Airheads were developed in the Cincinnati area in the mid-1980s by Perfetti Van Melle in nearby Erlanger, Kentucky. The brand exploded in popularity and later expanded into gum, minis, and sour versions. They’re also responsible for Mentos. Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

3. Play-Doh Love 513 Day? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. One of the most iconic childhood staples ever actually started in the Cincinnati area during the 1950s. Originally created as a wallpaper cleaner, Play-Doh eventually found its real audience in classrooms and living rooms everywhere. 4. Weather forecasting Modern weather forecasts trace back to Cincinnati. In 1871, meteorologist Cleveland Abbe published the first official weather forecast while working at the Cincinnati Observatory. Source: FrankRamspott / Getty

5. Ivory Soap One of the most recognizable soap brands in America got its start in Cincinnati through Procter & Gamble in 1879. Ivory became famous for its “floating soap” claim and its signature “99.44% pure” slogan. 6. Heart-lung machine A breakthrough that transformed modern surgery was developed at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in 1952. The invention helped make open-heart surgery possible and changed medicine forever.