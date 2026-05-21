Inside Richie’s Chicken Linn St. Grand Re-Opening

Source: Achmad Wahyudi / Getty

The West End showed up heavy for the return of Richie’s Chicken & Soul.

The longtime neighborhood staple officially reopened its downtown Linn Street location Tuesday, May 20th pulling a massive crowd starting as early as 9am for its grand re-opening celebration.

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To kick things off, Richie’s gave away 300 free “DTW” meals right at opening. The combo included six party wings, wedges, and a lemonade.

One lucky customer also walked away with a Golden Ticket hidden inside a meal, earning them free food for a year at any Richie’s Chicken & Soul location.

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Davis Cookie Collection was also on the scene keeping the crowd fed with desserts from its cookie truck.

The celebration took an unexpected turn when “All Hustle, No Luck” rapper Lantana performed on the restaurant’s…roof. And, of course, that quickly started making rounds across social media.

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The Linn Street Richie’s has long been a reliable and affordable option for West End residents, especially in an area many consider a food desert. For years, the restaurant served as a go-to stop for families, workers, and locals looking for a quick meal without breaking the bank.

The reopening marks the third Richie’s location back in operation alongside the Avondale and Colerain restaurants following a major company-wide remodel and rebrand effort.

The comeback follows a turbulent chapter for the business after a former owner was convicted on tax-related crimes in 2024. Since then, the brand has worked to rebuild both its image and locations across the city.



