If You Grew Up in Cincinnati, You Definitely Remember These 11 Places
If you grew up in Cincinnati, some places just instantly take you back. One mention of them and you can practically smell the chlorine, hear the arcade sounds, or remember begging your parents to drop you off or pick you up…because they weren’t doing both.
A lot of these spots weren’t just businesses, they were rites of passage for the bred Cincinnatians. Birthday parties, first dates, summer breaks, skating nights, mall hangs… Cincinnati culture really lived inside these walls.
In honor of 513 Day, here are some old-school Cincinnati spots that generations STILL talk about:
Free 513 Day Festival – Wednesday!
Swifton Center / Swifton Commons (1956–2013)
Long before modern shopping centers took over, Swifton was the spot. Across the street from Woodward, it was Cincinnati’s first major shopping mall and became a centerpiece for the city’s Black middle-class community for years.
Forest Fair Mall / Cincinnati Mills (1988–2022)
No matter what version of the name you remember, this place was legendary. Forest Fair/Cincinnati Mills felt like its own city at one point. You could spend an entire Saturday there hitting the games, seeing a movie at the dollar theater, walking laps, and somehow still not see the whole mall. It was the second-biggest mall in the state of Ohio.
Club Ritz (1997-2010)
Mention The Ritz to the right people and you’ll immediately unlock stories. For years, it was one of the city’s staple nightlife and social spots and became part of local Black nightlife history.
The Beach Waterpark (1985–2019)
Before waterparks got overly polished and corporate, there was The Beach. The commercials alone are burned into every Cincinnati kid’s memory: Come to da beach!
Butternut Hostess Thrift Shop (-2012)
If your family was trying to stretch groceries growing up, there’s a good chance somebody made a Hostess or Butternut run down off Linn. You could simply drive by and smell the fresh bread and orange cupcakes.
Surf Cincinnati (1984-2002)
If you were outside in the late ’90s or early 2000s, Surf Cincinnati probably hosted at least one birthday party, school trip, or random summer day with cousins.
Johnny’s Toys (-2009)
Johnny’s Toys in Greenhills & Latonia felt magical as a kid. The place felt massive, and for a minute, it seemed like every toy imaginable was inside that store. Remember getting a golden key in the mail to open the “Birthday Castle”?
Regal Theater (c. 1908-1996)
The Regal Theater represented a different era of Cincinnati entertainment culture, especially for Black Cincinnatians in the West End. The theatre is now on the national registry list of historically significant buildings.
King Records (1943-1971)
Before Cincinnati got overlooked in music conversations, King Records in Evanston was helping shape American music history. The label helped launch and record legends across funk, blues, R&B, and country music, including James Brown.
Fun Factory (-2016)
Every city had that one entertainment spot where seemingly every birthday party or field trip happened for a stretch of time, and the Fun Factory definitely was that. Skating, light up pacifiers, greasy pizza, and that back wall… It was peak childhood.
Coney Island (1870–2023)
For a lot of Cincinnati families, summer didn’t officially start until you hit Sunlite Pool. Coney Island was one of those rare places that crossed generations. Your grandparents went, your parents went, and eventually you ended up there too. Between the rides, pool days, concerts, and company picnics, this place was basically woven into the city’s DNA.
- If You Grew Up in Cincinnati, You Definitely Remember These 11 Places
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