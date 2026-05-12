If You Grew Up in Cincinnati, You Definitely Remember These 11 Places

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If you grew up in Cincinnati, some places just instantly take you back. One mention of them and you can practically smell the chlorine, hear the arcade sounds, or remember begging your parents to drop you off or pick you up…because they weren’t doing both.

A lot of these spots weren’t just businesses, they were rites of passage for the bred Cincinnatians. Birthday parties, first dates, summer breaks, skating nights, mall hangs… Cincinnati culture really lived inside these walls.

In honor of 513 Day, here are some old-school Cincinnati spots that generations STILL talk about:

Swifton Center / Swifton Commons (1956–2013)

Long before modern shopping centers took over, Swifton was the spot. Across the street from Woodward, it was Cincinnati’s first major shopping mall and became a centerpiece for the city’s Black middle-class community for years.

Forest Fair Mall / Cincinnati Mills (1988–2022)

No matter what version of the name you remember, this place was legendary. Forest Fair/Cincinnati Mills felt like its own city at one point. You could spend an entire Saturday there hitting the games, seeing a movie at the dollar theater, walking laps, and somehow still not see the whole mall. It was the second-biggest mall in the state of Ohio.