Taste of Cincinnati Expands to Four Days for the First Time Ever

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Taste of Cincinnati is back and this year, it’s getting a major schedule upgrade…

For the first time in its 47-year history, Taste of Cincinnati will run for four days. This officially turns the longtime tradition into a full Memorial Day weekend event.

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The festival kicks off Friday, May 22nd and runs through Monday, May 25, taking over its usual stretch along Fifth Street between Main Street and Sentinel Street.

Organizers say the added day gives people more time to experience everything the event has to offer.

“Taste of Cincinnati is one of the city’s signature events — and adding Friday night is about giving people even more time to experience the food, the music and the community that make this festival so special. We can’t wait to welcome everyone downtown for four incredible days,” said Chelsea York, Vice President of Events and Experiences for the Cincinnati Regional Chamber.

The festival will feature more than 65 restaurants, food trucks and Findlay Market vendors, serving up over 300 menu items throughout the weekend.

Admission is free.

Festival Hours:

Friday, May 22: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, May 23: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday, May 24: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day): 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Now in its fourth decade, Taste of Cincinnati remains the longest-running culinary festival in the country.



