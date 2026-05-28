Concerts Coming to Cincinnati in 2026
Cincinnati wasted no time loading up the concert calendar in 2026. Hip-hop, R&B, soul, throwback acts, festivals, and arena-sized shows are all making stops in the city over the next several months.
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With shows popping up everywhere from Bogart’s to Riverbend and Paycor Stadium, lovers of the tune have a lot to choose from this year. Go ‘head and pull that wallet (or Apple Pay) out…
Here’s a look at the concerts coming to Cincinnati in 2026:
May
May 30
42 Dugg & Babyface Ray – Bogart’s
7:00 PM
May 30
Ja Rule – Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom
8:00 PM
June
June 5
Ari Lennox – The Vacancy Tour – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
8:00 PM
June 10
Yung Bleu – Bogart’s
7:00 PM
June 12
Freddie Gibbs – Bogart’s
June 18
Wiz Khalifa – Bogart’s
June 20
The Pharcyde – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM
June 23
Trombone Shorty – Taft Theatre
June 26
Lyfe Jennings – Bogart’s
7:00 PM
June 28
Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE: Home on the Range Tour 2026 – Bogart’s
7:00 PM
July
July 18
Kindred the Family Soul – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM
July 23-25
Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G: A Tribute to Hip Hop Music – Paycor Stadium
7:00 PM
August
August 16
PJ Morton – Saturday Night Sunday Morning Tour – Bogart’s
7:00 PM
August 21
Will Downing – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM
August 21
TLC & Salt-N-Pepa – Riverbend Music Center
August 21
The Temptations & The Four Tops – Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom
8:00 PM
August 30
Stokley – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM
September
September 2
Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book 10 Year Anniversary Tour – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
8:00 PM
September 5
Wu-Tang Clan – Riverbend Music Center
September 11
Gladys Knight – Taft Theatre
7:00 PM
September 13
Jack Harlow – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
September 15
Pitbull – Riverbend Music Center
September 19
Tacos and Tequila Festival – Florence Y’alls Stadium
September 23
Sacred Souls – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
September 25
Logic & G-Eazy: The Endless Summer Tour Part II – Riverbend Music Center
7:00 PM
October
October 10
Karyn White: The Evolution Tour – Ludlow Garage Cincinnati
7:30 PM
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