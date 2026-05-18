Radio One Cincinnati’s Inaugural 513 Day Festival [PHOTOS]

Source: Kya Kelly / Kya Kelly

If there was ever a way to celebrate the ‘Nati properly, this is it.

Radio One Cincinnati hosted the inaugural 513 Day Festival last Wednesday, May 13th, presented by the Law Offices of Blake Maislin, powered by Fifth Third Bank, and supported by the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Skyline Chili, and Metro.

The event ran from 4-8PM and we turned the center of downtown into one giant family reunion for the Queen City, bringing hundreds downtown to Fountain Square for the city’s first-ever festival celebration entirely to the 513. And, judging by the turnout… it definitely won’t be the last.

The energy stayed high all evening with our MCs including 101.1 The WIZ’s Incognito & DJ Misses, Steff Skeemz, and Nella D, alongside 100.3’s Don Juan Fasho and 1230 The Buzz’s Lincoln Ware. Meanwhile, DJ J Dough, DJ EZ, and DJ Vader kept the soundtrack going nonstop.

The massive “513” number installation, created by Jordan the Creator with Black Art Speaks and Miles for Change Foundation, became one of the hottest photo ops of the evening.

MORE: Meet the Creative Behind the Big “513”, Built In Just 10 Days

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney helped kick off the official 513 Day countdown. The crowd also got surprise live performances throughout the night from the bands Kaotik Phunk & CCPA’s Marching Lions and rappers Skylar Blatt, Lil B, and Lantana.

Love Cincy? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Guests also had a chance to shop and connect with local vendors and organizations including Tre Unlimited, The Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority, Nelly Reyes Realtor, Latin US Beauty, and 513 Car Wash, while sponsors like Boost Mobile, Metro, Fifth Third, Skyline Chili, and the Law Offices of Blake Maislin helped bring the vision to life.

For the first-ever 513 Day Festival, Cincinnati showed up exactly how Cincinnati always does: loud, proud, and ready to party “on soul”.

Click through the slideshow below to see all the best moments from 513 Day!