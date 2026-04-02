Cook’d: The Cap Sessions – They Roast, You Vote

Introducing… COOK’D: The Cap Sessions with DJ J Dough 🔥 They Roast, The City VOTES!

Each session, two challengers go head-to-head, cappin on each other to see who really got the best wit.

How it works:

Each week, YOU decide who wins. The winner moves on to the next round to face a brand new challenger.

LOCK IN with DJ J Dough every other Saturday for the latest battle

MORE: Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat

Vote here for your pick of the week!

Register here to get in the Hot Seat!