Cook’d: The Cap Sessions – They Roast, You Vote
Introducing… COOK’D: The Cap Sessions with DJ J Dough 🔥 They Roast, The City VOTES!
Each session, two challengers go head-to-head, cappin on each other to see who really got the best wit.
How it works:
Each week, YOU decide who wins. The winner moves on to the next round to face a brand new challenger.
LOCK IN with DJ J Dough every other Saturday for the latest battle
MORE: Submit Your Music to be Featured on 513 Heat
Vote here for your pick of the week!
Register here to get in the Hot Seat!
Week 1: Keez vs. Black Daryl
- Canceled Or Comeback? Kanye West Brings Out Lauryn Hill & Travis Scott Onstage, Social Media Slams Celeb Supporters For Hypocrisy
- 'You Are The Blueprint': Cardi B & Lil Kim Trade Loving Messages After 'Little Miss Drama' Tour Appearance
- Nann Regrets Ruckus! Trick Daddy Claps Back At Alpha Kappa Alpha Regional Director For Cutting Pearl-Clutching Concert After Pink & Green Grievances Go Viral
- Plant-Based Powerhouse Pinky Cole Talks #RHOA Season 17, Sisterhood & Slutty Vegan
- Chill On Me: TLC's Chilli Is Worried That MAGA Rumors Will Taint Her Legacy, Source Says It's Taking A Toll On Her
- Kid Fury Has ‘Furious Thoughts’ About Cinderella, Stomach Tats, Bell Biv DeVoe’s ‘Poison’, UNO At Game Nights & More On New Podcast, Debuts On Global Charts
- Peach & Passion! Porsha Williams Talks Season 17 Of RHOA And Finding Love with Her New Girlfriend Sway McKinney
- Big Glo, No Kid! GloRilla Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors, Shows Off Snatched Waist At Raptors Vs Grizzlies Game
- 'Pretty & Peaceful AF' Cardi B Tells Fans Not To Bully Bia At Boston 'Little Miss Drama' Stop, Receives Proclamation From City
- Jonathan Majors Falls From Unsecured Window On Daily Wire Film, Producers Refuse To 'Negotiate With Communists' As Crew Strikes Over Safety
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