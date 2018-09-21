3 reads Leave a comment
Did you know that 101.1 The WIZ is now on your Amazon Echo! Yea that’s right now you can listen to us on your Amazon Echo. But do you know how to get your favorite hip hop & R&B from Power on your Amazon Echo? It’s simple just say “Alexa Play 1011thewiz” Yea it’s that easy and now you got The WIZ on your Amazon Echo anytime you want to listen!
The Latest:
- Police Are Cracking Down On Speeding In Westwood
- Dr. Talisa Dixon Named Columbus City Schools Superintendent
- Former NBA Player And Fellow Georgetown Prep Alum Defends Brett Kavanaugh, Kind Of
- Nick Cannon Responds To Kanye’s IG Rant
- Listen The WIZ On Your Amazon Echo
- Black Hurricane Florence Survivors Say They’re Being Ignored After Historic Flooding In Wilmington
- Tristan Thompson Spotted Leaving Club With Two Women After ‘Cheating’ On Khloe
- Cardi B Posts One-Year Anniversary Pic Of Bedroom Wedding With Offset
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. Jose Reece , EP.13
- Southwest Airlines Is Racist And Segregates It’s Workers, Former Employee Says In Lawsuit
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours