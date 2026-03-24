The Biggest and Most Memorable Reds Opening Day Crowds

Source: Ben Jackson / Getty

Opening Day in Cincinnati isn’t just the start of a new baseball season; it’s a city-wide celebration that blends the rich history of the Reds with the lively spirit of the locals. From Findlay Market Parade to the Great American Ball Park, this day holds a special place in the hearts of Cincinnatians. Anticipation for March 27, 2025 is even higher. Organizers are expecting up to half a million fans to join the celebrations.

Every year, both the parade and the game see remarkable attendance figures. Let’s take a journey through some of the most memorable and highest-attended Opening Day events in Reds history.

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The First Opening Day Parade

The tradition of the Opening Day parade dates back to April 22, 1891, when new team owner John T. Brush organized the inaugural procession. Featuring Webber’s military band and two large horse-drawn wagons carrying the Reds and their opponents— the Cleveland Spiders— this set the stage for a beloved Cincinnati ritual.

Crosley Field’s Record-Breaking Crowds

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Crosley Field witnessed some of the most significant Opening Day numbers. In 1924, a crowd of over 35,000 fans packed the stadium, setting an attendance record. The late 30s and early 40s continued this trend with standing-room-only crowds: 30,644 in 1939, and over 34,000 in both 1940 and 1941. Overflow seating often extended into the outfield; that’s how serious they were about their Reds.

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Great American Ball Park’s Milestones

Transitioning over to Great American Ball Park, the Cincinnati Reds have consistently pulled impressive Opening Day crowds. Notable records include:

March 30, 2023: A record-setting 44,063 fans attended the Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A record-setting 44,063 fans attended the Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. March 28, 2019: The stadium welcomed 44,049 fans.

The stadium welcomed 44,049 fans. March 28, 2024: A crowd of 44,030 witnessed the Reds secure a win over the Washington Nationals, finishing 8-2.

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Beyond the ballpark, the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade has become a cornerstone of Cincinnati’s festivities. So much that many locals schedule PTO and businesses close for the day. In 2024, an estimated 130,000 attendees lined the streets to partake in the parade.

From record-breaking stadium crowds to the ever-growing parade festivities, each year adds a new chapter to Cincinnati’s storied tradition. As fans don their Reds gear and gather again, they not only celebrate the start of a new season but also honor a legacy that continues to unite generations.



