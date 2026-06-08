12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Cincinnati
Finding an affordable place to live in Greater Cincinnati isn’t impossible… you just have to know where to look.
While rising housing costs continue to impact much of the region, several neighborhoods and suburbs are still standing out for offering lower costs of living without forcing residents too far from jobs, entertainment, or everyday essentials.
MORE: If You Grew Up in Cincinnati, You Definitely Remember These 11 Places
According to Niche’s 2026 Best Places study, affordability rankings are based on factors including cost of living, housing costs relative to income, and access to affordable housing opportunities.
Check out some of the most affordable neighborhoods and communities in the Cincinnati area:
- Lockland
- Arlington Heights
- Bridgetown
- St. Bernard
- Northgate
- North College Hill
- Batavia
- Cheviot
- Elmwood Place
- Deer Park
- Greenhills
- Monfort Heights
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- 12 Most Affordable Neighborhoods in Cincinnati
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