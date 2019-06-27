Why Watching When They See Us Is So Important

By: Taylor Wilkinson
The Netflix original, When They See Us is based on the true story of the Central Park 5 victims. Kevin Richardson, Antron Mccray, Raymond Santana Jr., Korey Wise, and Yusef Salaam were falsely accused of the gruesome rape and attack on Trisha Meili in 1989. This Netflix original show exposes the system, we commonly refer to as the “justice system.” While the justice system is supposed to call for righteousness, the exonerated 5 were not given that opportunity. The movie also exposes the reality of men of color having a target on their back based on the color of their skin.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
As a society, we would like to think that situations like this are no longer happening, but it is still very prominent in America. Not only did the film expose the system, but it also exposed the press and how the media frame situations and people in order to dehumanize individuals and their circumstances. Ultimately, When They See Us is important because it also exposes the broken system that forces young individuals to admit to an unthinkable crime just because of the color of their skin. Although the men were exonerated in 2002, by Matias Reyes, the man who attacked and raped Trisha Meili, the men still live with their experience every day in both a positive and negative way. Every Man, Women, and child around the world should take part in giving the exonerated 5 men an opportunity to speak their truth and spread their reality so a Central Park 5 never has to occur again.
58 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
58 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Ryan Twyman, 241 of 58
2. Brandon Webber, 202 of 58
3. Jimmy Atchison, 213 of 58
4. Willie McCoy, 204 of 58
5. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 215 of 58
6. D’ettrick Griffin, 186 of 58
7. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 7 of 58
8. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 8 of 58
9. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 9 of 58
10. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 10 of 58
11. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 11 of 58
12. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 12 of 58
13. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 13 of 58
14. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 14 of 58
15. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 15 of 58
16. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 16 of 58
17. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 17 of 58
18. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 18 of 58
19. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 19 of 58
20. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 20 of 58
21. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 21 of 58
22. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 22 of 58
23. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 23 of 58
24. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 24 of 58
25. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 25 of 58
26. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 26 of 58
27. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 27 of 58
28. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 28 of 58
29. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 29 of 58
30. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 30 of 58
31. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 31 of 58
32. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 32 of 58
33. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 33 of 58
34. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 34 of 58
35. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 35 of 58
36. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 36 of 58
37. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 37 of 58
38. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 38 of 58
39. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 39 of 58
40. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 40 of 58
41. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 41 of 58
42. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 42 of 58
43. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 43 of 58
44. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 44 of 58
45. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 45 of 58
46. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 46 of 58
47. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 47 of 58
48. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 48 of 58
49. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 49 of 58
50. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 50 of 58
51. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 51 of 58
52. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 52 of 58
53. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 53 of 58
54. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 54 of 58
55. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 55 of 58
56. Patrick Harmon, 5056 of 58
57. Jonathan Hart, 2157 of 58
58. Maurice Granton, 2458 of 58
The Latest:
- New Superteam Alert: Could Kawhi Leonard Join The Lakers?
- LeBron Gives His Jersey Number To Anthony Davis
- Seriously? Yes, You Can Now Own 2Pac’s Prison ID
- Getaway Driver In Nipsey Hussle Case Offered Police Protection
- SMH: Landslides Still Affecting Columbia Parkway
- Embracing Our Excellence Is This Year’s Theme For Black Family Reunion
- Hamilton County Sees 60 Heroin Overdoses In Only Five Days
- Cincinnati’s Losing Millions On Unpaid Parking Tickets
- Indiana Fireworks Shop Recalls Products After Devastating Child Injury
- Tragic: Man Shot Dead On The Sidewalk In Hamilton
Why Watching When They See Us Is So Important was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com