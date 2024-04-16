Win a $25 Gift Card & Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Listen in with your favorite station all week for your chance to win a $25 gift card and experience over 50 restaurants!

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week offers a unique celebration of culinary tourism in the Cincinnati area April 15-21, 2024.

View the full list of participating restaurants here!

20 BRIX

AGAVE & RYE

ALCOVE

BAKERSFIELD

BARU

BREW RIVER

THE BROWN DOG CAFE

BRU BURGER BAR

BUTCHER & BARREL

CHART HOUSE

CHE

COURT STREET KITCHEN

COWBOY SALLY’S

DESHA’S AMERICAN TAVERN

EDDIE MERLOT’S

EIGHTEEN AT THE RADISSON

EMBERS

GILLIGAN’S ON THE GREEN

GOLDEN LAMB

GYU-KAKU JAPANESE BBQ

IVORY HOUSE

KONA GRILL

PRIME CINCINNATI

METROPOLE

JAG’S

KRUEGERS TAVERN

LIBBY’S SOUTHERN COMFORT

LIVERY

LOUVINO

MATT THE MILLER’S TAVERN

NICHOLSON’S

NICOLA’S

OPAL

OVERLOOK

PRIMAVISITA

PRIMO

RICH’S PROPER FOOD & DRINK

RIPPLE

RUSK KITCHEN & BAR

SHIRES ROOFTOP

SOB STEAKHOUSE

SOMM WINE BAR

STONECREEK DINING COMPANY

STREET CITY URBAN GOURMET

TASTE OF BELGIUM

THE CAPITAL GRILLE

THE GREEN LINE

MELTING POT

THE PUB

TRIO

UNEXPECTED BURGERS & BOURBON

VIA VITE

W BAR + BISTRO



For more information about specialized menus, location hours, etc— visit https://greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com/

