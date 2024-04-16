Listen Live
Win a $25 Gift Card & Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!

Published on April 16, 2024

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

Listen in with your favorite station all week for your chance to win a $25 gift card and experience over 50 restaurants!

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week offers a unique celebration of culinary tourism in the Cincinnati area April 15-21, 2024.

View the full list of participating restaurants here!

  • 20 BRIX
  • AGAVE & RYE
  • ALCOVE
  • BAKERSFIELD
  • BARU
  • BREW RIVER
  • THE BROWN DOG CAFE
  • BRU BURGER BAR
  • BUTCHER & BARREL
  • CHART HOUSE
  • CHE
  • COURT STREET KITCHEN
  • COWBOY SALLY’S
  • DESHA’S AMERICAN TAVERN
  • EDDIE MERLOT’S
  • EIGHTEEN AT THE RADISSON
  • EMBERS
  • GILLIGAN’S ON THE GREEN
  • GOLDEN LAMB
  • GYU-KAKU JAPANESE BBQ
  • IVORY HOUSE
  • KONA GRILL
  • PRIME CINCINNATI
  • METROPOLE
  • JAG’S
  • KRUEGERS TAVERN
  • LIBBY’S SOUTHERN COMFORT
  • LIVERY
  • LOUVINO
  • MATT THE MILLER’S TAVERN
  • NICHOLSON’S
  • NICOLA’S
  • OPAL
  • OVERLOOK
  • PRIMAVISITA
  • PRIMO
  • RICH’S PROPER FOOD & DRINK
  • RIPPLE
  • RUSK KITCHEN & BAR
  • SHIRES ROOFTOP
  • SOB STEAKHOUSE
  • SOMM WINE BAR
  • STONECREEK DINING COMPANY
  • STREET CITY URBAN GOURMET
  • TASTE OF BELGIUM
  • THE CAPITAL GRILLE
  • THE GREEN LINE
  • MELTING POT
  • THE PUB
  • TRIO
  • UNEXPECTED BURGERS & BOURBON
  • VIA VITE
  • W BAR + BISTRO

For more information about specialized menus, location hours, etc— visit https://greatercincinnatirestaurantweek.com/

 

