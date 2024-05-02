Contests

Win a Night Out With Mom!

Published on May 2, 2024

Win a Night Out With Mom Contest WIZ

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

Win a Night out With Mom! Just in time for Mother’s Day 💐 Text “MAMA” to 24042 for your chance to win a hotel stay at Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg PLUS a gift certificate to Final Cut Steakhouse! Treat the lady in your life to something nice 💕

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cincinnati, OH, metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. All Entries for the “Hollywood Casino Mother’s Day Giveaway” must be received by May 9, 2024. This Promotion ends on May 10, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

