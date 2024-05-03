Foodie Friday’s: The 6

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Foodie Friday’s is BACK and we’re kicking it off with The 6! Located at 1535 Madison Rd., The 6 offers a new, refreshing dining and entertainment experience that caters to all tastes and preferences!

6 ‘N The Mornin’ began its journey as a carryout restaurant in Kenwood on Montgomery Rd. in 2022. They’re known for serving southern-style breakfast delights like Salmon Croquettes, Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles, Fish & Grits, and much more. As its popularity soared, the demand for dine-in options grew, leading to its relocation to East Walnut Hills, offering two floors of dining and nightlife.

6 @ Nite, housed in the same establishment, is the alter ego of 6 ‘N The Mornin’. A 90’s-themed speakeasy with a full-service bar and patio. Get a taste of their Gator Bites, Po’Boys, Fried Okra, Burgers, Sandwiches, and more. Of course there’s a DJ spinning on weekends!

The expansion of The 6 has transformed the city’s nightlife, offering something for everyone, from brunch parties to patio day parties and happy hours. It’s perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a great meal and catch a smooth vibe, whether they prefer an early start or to party all night.

Don’t miss out on their hookah offerings, with half-off specials on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Stay tuned and mark your calendars for the Foodies with a Cutie day party on May 11th at The 6!

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

