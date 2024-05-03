Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Posted On The Corner: Anycia Breaks Down Her Club Etiquette Rules And Why Manni Is The Best BFF

| 05.02.24
Dismiss
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The “rookie era” for any up-and-coming rap sensation can be some of the most fun times an artist will have before things get muddied up by the politics of the industry and friends switching up as the lights get brighter.

Thankfully, we don’t see that happening at all when it comes to South Atlanta’s smokey-voiced siren Anycia. Actually, after her visit to Posted On The Corner this week, we can rest peacefully knowing that she’s in good hands by way of her ride-or-die bestie, Manni Fresh.

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Kevin Liles Talks Politics Of Rap, Gunna’s Return, Rico Wade And Young Thug

The two practically conducted the interview with each other based on the amount of times that Anycia paused her convo with Incognito and DJ Misses in order to “cut up” with Manni as he sat on the side. It’s a bond that’s so needed in an industry notorious for fostering fake friendships by the bucket, and you get a real sense that even in the midst of fun these two are serious about their joint come-up in the game. We love to see it!

Watch our full interview with “Back Outside” femcee Anycia below right here via Posted On The Corner:

 

The post Posted On The Corner: Anycia Breaks Down Her Club Etiquette Rules And Why Manni Is The Best BFF appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Anycia Breaks Down Her Club Etiquette Rules And Why Manni Is The Best BFF  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

2024 Cincinnati Restaurant Week Graphic
Lifestyle

Win a $25 Gift Card & Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!

Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour
Entertainment

Cincinnati Declares April 27th as “Katt Williams Day” [WATCH]

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

San Diego Padres v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

Incognito

Trending on the Timeline: Philadelphia Water Crisis

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close