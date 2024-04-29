Cincinnati Declares April 27th as “Katt Williams Day” [WATCH]

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, on behalf of herself and Mayor Pureval, officially declared April 27th, 2024, as Katt Williams Day in Cincinnati. The proclamation honored the acclaimed comedian during his return to his hometown of Cincy as part of his “Dark Matter Tour”. Williams received the recognition for his significant contributions to comedy and his strong ties to the Cincinnati and Avondale communities. Vice Mayor Kearney presented Williams with the official proclamation backstage.

During his sold-out performance at the Heritage Bank Center on Saturday night, Katt Williams rocked the audience with personal stories, social & political commentary. And, of course— light shade to all the attention he’s garnered in the first few months of 2024.

Watch the video above to see Katt Williams accept his proclamation from Vice Mayor Kearney!

