Zapp to Perform at Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Anniversary

Published on April 16, 2024

Zapp Band

Source: GameDay / Radio One Cincinnati

In honor of the first anniversary of The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, The Santangelo Group, known for producing the Cincinnati Music Festival, will collaborate on a free concert featuring Zapp on Saturday, July 27, at 12 p.m. The event will take place at the Andrew J. Brady Center. This concert is open to the public, with attendees encouraged to wear white.

Zapp is a funk band originating from Dayton, OH since 1977, famously known for their usage of the talkbox instrument. This event coincides with the induction ceremony of the 2024 Class of the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame.

The Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, conceived by Commissioner Alicia Reece, serves as an outdoor attraction along the Cincinnati Banks, commemorating the contributions of Southwest Ohio musicians to global music culture. Reece expressed excitement over the success of the BMWOF, which has drawn over 22,000 visitors in its inaugural year.

The Cincinnati Music Festival, presented by P&G, is prominently featured in the Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame, showing its deep roots and significance to the region’s musical heritage.

 

2024 Cincinnati Music Festival Lineup

101.1 The Wiz

