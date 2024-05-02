101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

On April 18 when two officers responded to an AMVETS Post on Sherrick Road Southeast. Police say Tyson ran there after crashing his car near the eastern limits of the city of Canton.

Canton Police Department quickly released body camera footage showing the death of 53-year-old East Canton resident Frank E. Tyson while in police custody, including his last words of “I can’t breathe.” It is a 35-minute, 46-second video which shows officers arriving to the scene, confronting Tyson, and attempting to take him into custody. What was shocking was what was going on in the bar while Frank E. Tyson laid motionless on the floor, officers can be heard having a conversation about how they always wanted to get into a bar fight.

Today a press conference was held, and the famous civil rights attorney that represented George Floyd’s family, Ben Crump was on the scene along with Bobby DiCello from the law firm DiCello Levitt, local church leaders and community activists.

While speaking Ben Crump compared Frank E. Tyson’s death to other Black people who have died from police violence, specifically individuals like George Floyd and Eric Garner, calling what happened in Canton “George Floyd 2.0.”

Ben Crump also spoke about Frank E. Tyson being recently released from prison in which he says was a wrongful conviction.

“Frank Tyson was robbed of his liberty for 24 years because of a racist, uncompassionate criminal justice system,” “Frank had been free less than two weeks before he was robbed of his life from a racist criminal justice system.”

The attorneys for Frank E. Tyson’s family also said Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver his eulogy next week.

See videos below

Ben Crump In Canton Representing The Family Of Man That Died In Custody was originally published on wzakcleveland.com