56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Ohioans voted to legalize recreational marijuana in November, allowing adults aged 21 and older to possess, grow, and buy marijuana for recreational use. However, 56 townships in Ohio will ban the sale of recreational marijuana despite its legalization, according to Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law.
These towns make up roughly 3% of the 924 incorporated municipalities and 1,307 townships in Ohio. As of May 31, 2024, the following cities will enforce bans on recreational marijuana sales:
Ashland
Austintown Township
Avon Lake
Barberton
Beachwood
Beavercreek
Bellefontaine
Bellville
Brunswick
Carlisle
Centerville
Clayton
Copley Township
Eaton
Fairfield
Forest Park
Franklin
Granville Township
Green
Hamilton
Hudson
Kettering
Kirtland
Lakewood
Lexington
Lisbon
Logan
Madison Township
Marysville
Medina Township
Miamisburg
Monroe
Napoleon
New Franklin
North Olmstead
North Royalton
Northfield
Norton
Obetz
Ontario
Orange
Perrysburg
Salem
Shelby
Springboro
Strongsville
Sycamore Township
Trotwood
Troy
Vandalia
Washington Township
Waynesville
West Carrollton
West Chester Township
Westlake
Xenia
The university noted that the list might not be complete and that the lengths of the bans vary, with some lasting a few months and others up to a year.
Recreational dispensaries are expected to open in the summer or early fall of this year.
