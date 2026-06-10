Back to School | Now Collecting New Shoes & School Supplies
Back to School Donation Drive | Now Collecting New Shoes & School Supplies
Radio One Cincinnati, in partnership with the Cincinnati Recreation Commission, is helping local families prepare for the new school year — and we need your help!
From June 8th through July 31st, we’re collecting new shoes and new school supplies as part of our Back to School Donation Drive.
This is a community collection drive. We’re asking the community to donate new items to help local students start the school year ready to succeed.
Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:
📍 Radio One Cincinnati
705 Central Avenue
📍 Madisonville Recreation Center
5320 Stewart Avenue
Every donation makes a difference.
Join Radio One Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission in supporting local families and students.
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