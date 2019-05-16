Melanin Poppin! 12 Amazing Pictures Of Janet Jackson For Her 53rd Birthday

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! Gorgeous Pics Of The Pop Icon Over The Years

Happy Birthday, Janet Jackson! Gorgeous Pics Of The Pop Icon Over The Years

The ageless Janet Jackson turns 53 years old day. For decades, she has entertained her with talent, grace, style and resiliency. Of course, we had to show Janet some love. SEE ALSO: Eight Songs By Black Women To Inspire Your Revolutionary Spirit Miss Janet has sold an estimated 100 million albums worldwide with 10 number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, 16 Hot R&B number-one singles, 5 Grammys and 11 American Music Awards. She is also the eleventh best-selling female artist in the United States. Last year, she was finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website wrote. “She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography.” At 53, Janet isn't stopping, tomorrow (May 17) she begins her Las Vegas residency. She recently added three more dates. A statement read that the show will peel back "the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon. The centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts. The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album 'Rhythm Nation.'" If you need some live Janet in Vegas, here are the Metamorphosis dates below: May: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26 July: 24, 26, 27, 31 August 2019: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17 Janet is already trending on Twitter. One user wrote, "You have inspired and motivated with your courage, strength, endurance, and amazing talent. You are the epitome of grace and class. Thank you so much for sharing your music and talent with all of us." https://twitter.com/courtcorey/status/1128998969051426816 Another tweeted, "I want to put my part in and just say you wear it well Miss Jackson and we all love you from deep into our soul and heart. #HappyBirthdayJanet have your own Escapade and just know you are on our minds cause we want you to know how much you mean to us." https://twitter.com/MelissaOctLibra/status/1128994760134451200 Give it up for the queen. Check out some of the beautiful pics of Miss Janet, below: