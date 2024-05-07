Listen Live
Sports

WNBA Commissioner Announces Full-Time Charter Flights This Season

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 WNBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

After years of anticipation and discussions, the WNBA is set to embark on a new era by transitioning from charter flights to commercial flights for the upcoming basketball season.

The announcement came during a press conference.

“We intend to fund a full-time charter for this season,” Engelbert said

She said the league will launch the program “as soon as we can get planes in places.”

Engelbert emphasized the strategic importance of this shift during the press conference, highlighting that this move symbolizes a significant milestone in the league’s growth and evolution.

Some viewed it as a sign of progress and a step towards further legitimizing the WNBA on a broader scale, while others raised questions about the logistics and implications of such a transition.

Engelbert said the program will cost the league around $25 million per year for the next two seasons.

the $25M will definitely raise questions but the WNBA is on its rise as it is attracting more attention than ever thanks to rookies like Caitlin Clark and others.

Other teams such as the Pheonix Mercury have used charter flights due to Brittney Griner receiving so much national attention in the past.

Now is a new beginning for the WNBA and feeling safe and protected regularly.

The post WNBA Commissioner Announces Full-Time Charter Flights This Season appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

WNBA Commissioner Announces Full-Time Charter Flights This Season  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

wiz logo
Fasho Celebrity News, News & Gossip

Popular Rapper Accused Of Beating A Woman In Las Vegas!

I Love my 513 Day Party With Love 2024
Entertainment

“I Love My 513” Day Party

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

2024 Cincinnati Restaurant Week Graphic
Lifestyle

Win a $25 Gift Card & Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close