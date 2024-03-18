Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

It’s Prom SZN! Let Incognito & DJ Misses hook you up on the fit! 101.1 The WIZ + Posted on the Corner are giving you a chance to win a $500 prom voucher to Kotsovos— every single week! To enter for your chance to win, text the keyword “PROM” to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.
Tap in with POTC every weekday at 7 P.M.!
-
WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72
-
Janice Burgess, Creator of The Backyardigans, Dies at 72
-
Win $250 & Tickets to 21 Savage!
-
Foodie Friday's: Katch the Kitchen
-
Foodie Friday's: The Night Kap
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
Foodie Friday's: Big Jay's Place
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]