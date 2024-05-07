Listen Live
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

One man was shot and hospitalized with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In rather unsettling news, a shooting has been reported outside the Toronto home of rapper Drake this morning.

As reported by CBC News and CityNews, the shooting happened at around 2:10am EST in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighborhood. Officers were called to Park Lane Circle, near the corner of Bayview and Lawrence Avenues.

Toronto Police found a man badly injured on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed that it was not Drake who was shot.

Police say a suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. So far, there’s no info on the suspect or the vehicle. The area has been taped off in the meantime, and no further details have been released.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

News of the shooting comes as Drake is involved in a public rap feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar over the past few weeks. The cover art of Lamar’s recent track, “Not Like Us,” features a Google Maps image of Drake’s home photoshopped with sex offender location pins. The image backs up the Compton MC’s claims of Drake being a pedophile, which the Toronto MC denied.

It has not been proven if the beef has any connection to the shooting.

This is a developing story. 

 

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

2024 Cincinnati Restaurant Week Graphic
Lifestyle

Win a $25 Gift Card & Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

I Love my 513 Day Party With Love 2024
Entertainment

“I Love My 513” Day Party

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close