“Union Unrest: Cincinnati Public Schools Staff Prepare ‘No Confidence’ Vote Against Superintendent”

Cincinnati Public Schools’ staff unions are taking a stand against the district’s leadership, scheduling a “no confidence” vote aimed at the superintendent and her inner circle. Six organizations, including the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, have set the vote for Wednesday to voice their frustrations with the current administration. Issues cited range from a perceived lack of collaboration to communication breakdowns.

CFT President Julie Sellers emphasized the significance of the upcoming vote, stating, “The board should be looking at what are we going to do when all 6,000 employees are unhappy?”

Despite these criticisms, Wright received a vote of confidence from the board, with four out of six members in attendance supporting her. In response, Wright reassured CPS staff of her efforts to foster collaboration and transparency with union leaders, citing regular meetings and special budget sessions.

However, union leaders like Sellers remain unconvinced, expressing frustration over perceived lack of progress and communication delays in crucial matters like the budget process. Sellers emphasized the unions’ commitment to safeguarding progress within CPS.

While the outcome of the no-confidence vote remains uncertain, it serves as a clear message to the district’s leadership regarding the concerns of its staff. Despite this, the Board of Education holds the ultimate decision-making power, regardless of the vote’s outcome. Source: wcpo.com