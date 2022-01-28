Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Poor Kanye! He really cant win for losing! Maybe its time that he takes some time to refocus on himselif. The girls are whispering about a nasty rumor. Julia Fox and Drake were dating before she started dating Kanye West according to sources close to the both of them.

Julia Fox is dating Kanye West, but a report claims that prior to being with Kanye, the actress had a quiet fling with Drake.

According to Page Six on Friday (Jan. 28), the No Sudden Move star dated Drake about a year ago, when he was at odds with Ye. Apparently, the Toronto rapper showered Fox with gifts, such as two Hermès Birkin bags.

As for the starting point of the romance, the 6 God reportedly contacted Fox via Instagram DM back in 2019, to compliment her on her role in Uncut Gems with fellow actor Adam Sandler. Julia Fox, however, was with her longtime partner Peter Artemiev at the time.

