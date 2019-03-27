WATCH: One Mario Fan Gets Her Entire Life on Stage at The Millennium Tour

An unknown female fan got her entire life on stage at the Memphis stop of The Millennium Tour while Mario was performing!
Mario pulled two ladies on stage during one of his songs and was singing when the lady on the right just took her moment to let him know exactly how that song was making her feel. This is one of those times where we assume this girl was talking with crew and said: “If I ever had to dance on Mario I would show out!” Well, it looks like she finally got her chance and she seized the day. Everybody has that one celebrity that they want a chance with, this was obviously hers and we ain’t mad at it!
