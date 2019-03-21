CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Large Fight Breaks Out in Columbus High School Cafeteria

1 reads
Leave a comment

Not many details are out yet about this story but a bunch of high school students at Eastmoor High School got into a fight in the cafeteria.  As you will see in the video below a teacher tried to step in and clam the situation down but he was outnumbered.  Then a few of the lunch ladies try to do the same with no results.  The fight then pours out into the school hallways.

RELATED STORY: St. Patrick’s Weekend Fight Breaks Out Downtown Columbus

No word on what transpired after the camera went off or if there were any extensive injuries.  Updates to come soon.

 

The Latest:

 

 

Large Fight Breaks Out in Columbus High School Cafeteria was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
“MAGA Bomber” Terrorist Tearfully Pleads Guilty In Federal…
 3 hours ago
03.22.19
R. Kelly’s Daughter Won’t Talk About Her Dad…
 4 hours ago
03.22.19
Cardi B, Migos Security Won’t Be Charged For…
 5 hours ago
03.22.19
Troy Ave “Love Me Like I Love You,”…
 16 hours ago
03.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close