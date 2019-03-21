1 reads Leave a comment
Not many details are out yet about this story but a bunch of high school students at Eastmoor High School got into a fight in the cafeteria. As you will see in the video below a teacher tried to step in and clam the situation down but he was outnumbered. Then a few of the lunch ladies try to do the same with no results. The fight then pours out into the school hallways.
RELATED STORY: St. Patrick’s Weekend Fight Breaks Out Downtown Columbus
No word on what transpired after the camera went off or if there were any extensive injuries. Updates to come soon.
Large Fight Breaks Out in Columbus High School Cafeteria
