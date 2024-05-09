‘Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry’ In NYC’s American Museum Of Natural History Is A Must See

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop is at the American Museum Of Natural History. Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry opened at the famed New York City museum on Thursday, May 9, and it is must attend for any proper Rap fans.

The special exhibition features an impressive collection of custom-made jewelry from fashionable current and old-school Hip-Hop stars including Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Slick Rick and Jay-Z. There are also cherished pieces from artists the culture has lost including the Notorious B.I.G., Biz Markie and Young Dolph.

The exhibit is a continuance of the celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, and its aim is to highlight Hip-Hop’s cultural influence and its indelible impact on fashion and the globe in general. The pieces, which include watches, chains, rings and more, are being held in the Melissa and Keith Meister Gallery in the Museum’s Allison and Roberto Mignone Halls of Gems and Minerals.

“Bringing the Ice Cold exhibit to the American Museum of Natural History is a testament to the cultural significance of this art form and culture,” said Ice Cold guest curator Vikki Tobak in a statement. “It’s time to celebrate the artists, jewelers, craftsmen, and everyday people who contributed to the storied history of hip-hop jewelry. This exhibit not only pays homage to hip-hop’s roots with pieces from Biz Markie and Jam Master Jay for example but also highlights its enduring impact on style and society with pieces from contemporary artists like Tyler, the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and FERG.”

Ice Cold follows Hip-Hop jewelry’s evolution over its 50 years, from gold rope chains to iced-out necklaces and watches. Besides Tobak, who authored Ice Cold: A Hip-Hop Jewelry History, the guest curators are Kevin “Coach K” Lee of Quality Control Music, and Karam Gill, the filmmaker behind the 2021 doc series ICE COLD.

And for any haters saying the jewels were just money poorly spent, Roxanne Shante dropped some knowledge at a preview of the exhibit. “If you wanted to think of it in a negative way, it made people think we took all our money and we spent it on jewelry,” said Shante, whose Juice Crew ring is part of the exhibit. “In all reality, we didn’t. Because some of those pieces were acquired after we purchased homes. You didn’t want to have that type of jewelry and didn’t have a safe place to go put it in.”

Other advisors involved in putting the exhibit together include familiar names like Slick Rick (who is a senior advisor, naturally), Lenny S. of Roc Nation and jewelry designer Alex Moss.

This writer’s favorite piece, of many, had to be Ghostface Killah’s eagle bracelet aka The Wings of the Wu. Bong bong.

You can see Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry, which runs through Jan. 5, 2025, at the cost of general admission, which for NYC residents is “pay what you wish.” Check out some detailed photos of the exhibit below.

