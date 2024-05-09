CLOSE
Gary Owen was featured on Club Shay Shay and opened up about his personal life and divorce.
Owen revealed that he welcomed a set of twins earlier: “One’s white, one’s Black. One’s got blue eyes; the other one [has] brown eyes.”
He continued, “The twins are awesome. They’re in that idolizing dad phase.”
He added about being a father again, “That’s a layered question. Didn’t think I wanted to be a father again.”
Owens continued, “I didn’t do it wrong the first time. I was very conscious about how I spoke to them, how we disciplined them, I never put them down. I was the fun dad.”
He added, “It sucks too because my kids don’t know them. They don’t have a relationship with them. I don’t want them to meet when they’re four or five.”
How can a parent start to repair his or her relationship with an estranged child?
Cincinnati: The Nati’s Own Gary Owen Visits Club Shay Shay was originally published on rnbcincy.com
More from 101.1 The Wiz
-
"I Love My 513" Day Party
-
WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]
-
What's A Lotus Flower Bomb?
-
Win a $25 Gift Card & Experience Cincinnati Restaurant Week!
-
John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films
-
101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps
-
Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?
-
Zapp to Perform at Cincinnati Black Music Walk of Fame Anniversary