Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican

We love a good Mexican spot! Located at 1544 Madison Rd., Tequila Modern Mexican is a brand new gem tucked away in East Walnut Hills.

Try your hand at a wide spread of dishes and handcrafted cocktails! We tried items like they’re the attention-grabbing Mazapán Painkiller drink and the savory Tequila Dip. After the introduction, we followed up with the mouthwatering authentic Street Tacos featuring Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp.

Tequila Modern Mexican recently celebrated its grand opening on May 3rd, giving foodies a taste of authentic Mexican flavors in a vibrant, inviting atmosphere.

Be prepared to step into this restaurant and be captivated by its beautiful interior! The perfect complement to the top-notch food and drinks served.

Rather you’re just in the mood for food, celebrating a milestone or birthday, Tequila is where you need to be!

Mark your calendars for the Foodies with a Cutie day party on May 11th at The 6!

