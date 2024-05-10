Listen Live
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

We love a good Mexican spot! Located at 1544 Madison Rd., Tequila Modern Mexican is a brand new gem tucked away in East Walnut Hills.

Try your hand at a wide spread of dishes and handcrafted cocktails! We tried items like they’re the attention-grabbing Mazapán Painkiller drink and the savory Tequila Dip. After the introduction, we followed up with the mouthwatering authentic Street Tacos featuring Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp.

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Related Stories

Tequila Modern Mexican recently celebrated its grand opening on May 3rd, giving foodies a taste of authentic Mexican flavors in a vibrant, inviting atmosphere.

Be prepared to step into this restaurant and be captivated by its beautiful interior! The perfect complement to the top-notch food and drinks served.

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Rather you’re just in the mood for food, celebrating a milestone or birthday, Tequila is where you need to be!

Mark your calendars for the Foodies with a Cutie day party on May 11th at The 6!

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

Need more Foodie Friday’s?

The 6

Katch the Kitchen

Nolia Kitchen

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
I Love my 513 Day Party With Love 2024
Entertainment

“I Love My 513” Day Party

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

wiz logo
Fasho Celebrity News, News & Gossip

Popular Rapper Accused Of Beating A Woman In Las Vegas!

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close