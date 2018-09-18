Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

[WATCH] Queen Naija and Clarence Baby Gender Reveal

0 reads
Leave a comment
z1079 summer jam 2018 artists

Source: @stretchd_34 / @stretchd_34 z1079

Viral sensation and singer Queen Naija and her boyfriend Clarence announced that they were expecting their first child in early August.  Like any good Youtube blogger, the couple decided to share the gender reveal with all of their followers.

RELATED STORY: Queen Naija Explains How Her Public Breakup Inspired Medicine

Queen and Clarence expressed joy and lots of anxiety leading up to the big reveal.  If you don’t feel like watching the entire video just skip through to the 8:30min mark.

 

Congrats to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see how cute this baby is!

 

Queen Naija

Summer 614: Queen Naija

8 photos Launch gallery

Summer 614: Queen Naija

Continue reading Summer 614: Queen Naija

Summer 614: Queen Naija

 

The Latest:

[WATCH] Queen Naija and Clarence Baby Gender Reveal was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Kanye Announces Two New Albums On The Way
 4 hours ago
09.18.18
Yo Gotti, Webbie, DJ Drama & Future Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle
Webbie Talks About Publicly Shaming Kids & Their…
 4 hours ago
09.18.18
G Herbo
The Wiz Warm Up: Tatum and G Herbo
 4 hours ago
09.18.18
Won’t Miss You: Roseanne Barr Claims Spin-Off ‘The…
 5 hours ago
09.18.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close