[WATCH] Queen Naija and Clarence Baby Gender Reveal

Viral sensation and singer Queen Naija and her boyfriend Clarence announced that they were expecting their first child in early August. Like any good Youtube blogger, the couple decided to share the gender reveal with all of their followers.

Queen and Clarence expressed joy and lots of anxiety leading up to the big reveal. If you don’t feel like watching the entire video just skip through to the 8:30min mark.

Congrats to the happy couple and we can’t wait to see how cute this baby is!

