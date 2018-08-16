Welp, Black Tony didn’t come to work again today and Rickey Smiley doesn’t like it. While speaking to Black Tony, Beyonce Alowishus mentioned that they received a letter. The admissions office at Morehouse College wrote about Black Tony writing a check and trying to use Rickey’s money.
The college needs more information from Rickey and believes some type of fraud is being ran. Black Tony mentioned that he wants to go to college to study business. He wants to open his own nail salon because that’s where all the women are. Black Tony might come in later this week.
RELATED: How Black Tony Is On The Come Up After Robbing Chick-fil-A [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony’s Birthday Message To Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: What Black Tony Is Doing In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Kings Island Announces They Are Bringing Back a Retired Ride!
- Why Black Tony Is Trying To Go To Morehouse College [EXCLUSIVE]
- Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey
- Urban One, Inc. Founder and Chairperson, Cathy Hughes, Pens A Letter Mourning The Death Of Her Close Friend Aretha Franklin
- Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, Dead at 76
- Don Juan Fasho: Movies Opening This Week!!!
- EJ Johnson’s Longtime Friend And Reality TV Star Lyric McHenry Found Dead In NYC
- Green Eyes: How Safaree & Nicki Minaj War Gives Lessons On Insecurity
- Rhythm on the River 2018
- Teyana Taylor Exits Jeremih Tour: “You’ve Done Nothin’ But Act Like A Diva”
Why Black Tony Is Trying To Go To Morehouse College [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com