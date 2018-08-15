Mz Shyneka is covering for Gary With Da Tea and updating us on all the drama with Safaree and Nicki Minaj. The rapper exposed Safaree by talking about how she payed for his hair implants and carried him through the whole relationship. Safaree only tried to defend DJ Self and it backfired, but the other night he decided to apologize.
He admitted that he still loves Nicki, misses her and wants her back. Headkrack believes that Nicki liked to emasculate men so that no other woman wants them and she can date him again. Mz Shyneka thinks that they both want each other back and if they ever were in the room together it would get hot and heavy.
RELATED: Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj
RELATED: Why Safaree Might Want Nicki Minaj Back After Being Put On Blast [EXCLUSIVE]
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: How Nicki Minaj’s Album Is For All Seasons [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Rhythm on the River 2018
- Will Safaree’s Apology Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Wanted Man Does The KeKe Challenge Before Heading To Jail
- Why Safaree Might Want Nicki Minaj Back After Being Put On Blast [EXCLUSIVE]
- Bozoma Saint John Steps In to Save Papa John’s After Racist Incidents
- Soledad O’Brien Points Out CNN And The Trump White House Have Something In Common
- Trump White House Apologizes For What They Do Best — Lying
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders Can’t Confirm Trump N-Word Tapes Don’t Exist
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Past
- Nicki Minaj’s Public Quarrel With Safaree Is A Reminder Black Women Are Loyal To A Fault
Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj
Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj
1.1 of 23
2.2 of 23
3.3 of 23
4.4 of 23
5.5 of 23
6.6 of 23
7.7 of 23
8.8 of 23
9.9 of 23
10.10 of 23
11.11 of 23
12.12 of 23
13.13 of 23
14.14 of 23
15.15 of 23
16.16 of 23
17.17 of 23
18.18 of 23
19.19 of 23
20.20 of 23
21.21 of 23
22.22 of 23
23.23 of 23
Will Safaree’s Apology Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com