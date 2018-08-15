Will Safaree’s Apology Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.15.18
Mz Shyneka is covering for Gary With Da Tea and updating us on all the drama with Safaree and Nicki Minaj. The rapper exposed Safaree by talking about how she payed for his hair implants and carried him through the whole relationship. Safaree only tried to defend DJ Self and it backfired, but the other night he decided to apologize.

He admitted that he still loves Nicki, misses her and wants her back. Headkrack believes that Nicki liked to emasculate men so that no other woman wants them and she can date him again. Mz Shyneka thinks that they both want each other back and if they ever were in the room together it would get hot and heavy.

Will Safaree's Apology Get Nicki Minaj Back? [EXCLUSIVE]

