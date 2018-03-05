The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How A College Biology Assignment Exposed A 21-Year-Old Family Secret [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

An experiment in biology class lead a California college student to figure out that her father wasn’t really her father. After 21 years, the girl learned that the man she thought was her uncle was actually her father. Now her parents are getting a divorce and the whole family has been shaken up by the revelation.

