513 Day Mixshow

Published on May 13, 2024

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
513 Day Mixshow Schedule 2024

Source: Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati

It’s officially 513 Day!

Lock in to our 513 Day mixshow with the WIZ crew from 10am -6pm today!

Listen live right here, in your car, or download our FREE mobile app!

10AM-11AM: NELLA D

12PM-1PM: DJ DIAMOND

2PM-3PM: J. DOUGH

4PM: DJ SMOOTH

5PM: DJ EZ

6PM: IGRIND

 

