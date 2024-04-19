Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC

| 04.19.24
Dismiss
Ashley Silva

Source: Getty / Reach Media Inc.

Have you ever heard of “any publicity is good publicity”? Whether good or bad, Ashley Silva of Love & Marriage: DC surely has the viewers talking!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Although many see her as the “villain” of the show, she explains that her life outside of television is much different, from her encounters with friends to her marriage dynamics. 

“I feel like the most hated person on reality TV. It is weird because in normal everyday life I feel like I’m the exact same way and people love it…sometimes I read the comments like [man] y’all hurting my feelings,” Silva continues, “…but then I look at my bank account and I feel better.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Despite once saying that she plans to quit Love & Marriage: DC, “The King of Reality TV” Carlos King predicts her to become on of this industry’s biggest stars!

She dives into being a mom, being an entrepreneur, and building a name for herself as more than just DJ Quick Silva’s wife. Watch the full interview below!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
Entertainment

TV Hate & Real-Life Love: Ashley Silva Talks Love & Marriage DC

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

WIZ April Curator Challenge
Entertainment

Win $125 + Tickets to Bryson Tiller!

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

San Diego Padres v. Cincinnati Reds
Sports

Great American Ball Park Unveils New Additions for 2024 Season

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

wiz logo
Cincy

101.1 The WIZ Mobile Apps

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close