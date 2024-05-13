Listen Live
News

A$AP Rocky Joins Cast For Spike Lee’s ‘High And Low’ Movie

He joins Denzel Washington and Ice Spice.

Published on May 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
CLOSE
Radio 1's Big Weekend - Day 3

Source: Ollie Millington / Getty

A$AP Rocky is taking his talents back to the big screen. He has been confirmed to be in Spike Lee’s upcoming film High And Low.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Harlem, New York, native was recently spotted filming for a new project. Paparazzi captured photographs of Lord Flacko shooting a scene of his character Yung Felon in handcuffs being led by police into what seems to be a police station. Supporting him are crowds of his friends, family and fans holding up signs asking for proper justice to be served. He is wearing a navy blue baseball jersey, baggy fitting jeans and Timberland construction work boots. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ice Spice was also added to the cast.

High And Low is is a remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller of the same name. The movie stars Denzel Washington and marks his fifth movie with Spike Lee. According to Wikipedia, the original follows a high ranking executive who is presented the opportunity of either accumulating a massive amount of power and wealth or lending his employee money to free his child from kidnappers. High And Low was written by Spike Lee and Alan Fox. Production started back in March and is expected to be released in 2025.

In recent A$AP Rocky news, the “Fashion Killa” MC released his newest capsule collection with PUMA. You can read about it here.

A$AP Rocky Joins Cast For Spike Lee’s ‘High And Low’ Movie  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 101.1 The Wiz

Leave a Reply

Trending
I Love my 513 Day Party With Love 2024
Entertainment

“I Love My 513” Day Party

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Wiz Unplugged with Dreezy and Ro James
Homepage Lead, Photos

WIZ UNPLUGGED With Dreezy and Ro James [PHOTOS]

The People's State Of The Union
News & Gossip

John Leguizamo Speaks On Latin Discrimination In Films

Kanye West on Kimmel
News & Gossip

Did Julia Fox Date Drake Before Ye?

wiz logo
News & Gossip

What’s A Lotus Flower Bomb?

Inc and Misses Prom Promotion
Style & Fashion

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican

Trending Now

101.1 The Wiz

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close