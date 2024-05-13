101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

The newest ride at famed theme park Cedar Point has been shut down just eight days into its debut.

Local news reports claim that ‘mechanical modifications’ are in order for Top Thrill 2, Cedar Point’s newest roller coaster.

Cedar Point claims this ride to be “the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster”.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

There is no date set for when the new coaster is supposed to reopen.

Cedar Point did release a statement about the roller coaster on Facebook. In part, they said, “Though we cannot yet confirm a reopening date, we will provide updates at cedarpoint.com… We will do everything possible to reopen Top Thrill 2 as soon as we are confident we can deliver the ride experience that our guests deserve.”

This is a developing story. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Cedar Point’s Newest Roller Coaster Shut Down After Just 8 Days was originally published on wzakcleveland.com