Xscap3’s Stunning Performance Of “Who Can I Run To?” Live In Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Xscap3 (which is just their new name for Xscape minus Kandi) joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” for their live broadcast in Atlanta! They delivered a stunning performance of “Who Can I Run To?” to a turned up crowd, and even at such an early hour! The ladies also talked about their new album, “Here For It.” Check out this exclusive interview to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
