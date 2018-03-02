The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Black Tony Ended Up In Another Church Lady’s Bed [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony‘s mom’s church friend Viola invited him over to help move her refrigerator. As it turns out, Ms. Betty, one of his mom’s other friends, told him all about what happened the last time he moved some furniture. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

