How Black Tony Ended Up In Another Church Lady’s Bed [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony‘s mom’s church friend Viola invited him over to help move her refrigerator. As it turns out, Ms. Betty, one of his mom’s other friends, told him all about what happened the last time he moved some furniture. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is On Strike Over Blac Youngsta’s New Song [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Demands To Be Hooked Up With Someone From Xscape [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Got Arrested After Bringing Birthday Card To Gucci Mane [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: