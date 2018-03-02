Special K Provides “New Speak” You Can Use To Improve Tough Situations [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K Provides "New Speak" You Can Use To Improve Tough Situations

In this edition of the News You Can’t Use, Special K has some useful tools. In this day and age, language and how we choose to use it is very important. Nowadays, companies, celebrities and even our president uses “New Speak” to explain themselves out of tough situations. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos