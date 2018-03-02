The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Are Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Terrorizing Sofia Richie On Purpose? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split up in 2015 after nine years together. Currently, Scott is dating Sofia Richie, who is the daughter of Lionel Richie. As much as the two seem to be into each other, the kids don’t seem to approve.

According to Gary With Da Tea, Sofia is having trouble getting the kids to do anything but terrorize her! Reportedly, they are on a mission spearheaded by Kourtney Kardashian. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos