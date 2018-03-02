Trick Daddy Goes Off On Rant About How Parents Are Failing Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Trick Daddy chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his upcoming “Unsung” episode on TVOne. Trick Daddy says he hasn’t seen the episode yet because he wanted to watch along with the people. He comments on the interesting array of people they interviewed, including lawyers and police. Trick talks about the mistakes rappers are making today, like making music with no story, or encouraging drug use.

He also talks about his plan to tour schools giving talks with his friend who was just released in prison after 28 years. He also talks about holding parents accountable for kids behavior, expressing his disgust at parents who get on the news and feign ignorance after the child has done something horrific. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

