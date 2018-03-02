The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley’s Tips On Discreetly Destroying Funky Smells In Public [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 38 mins ago
Rickey Smiley and Da Brat are both people who can’t stand funky smells. Rickey has a remedy that has stood the test of time. He says a quick trip to the Dollar Tree works when you grab yourself a car freshener.

Whenever you need the funk to stop, you can whip one of those out and discreetly leave it out, magically destroying the odor in the air! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

