The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jekalyn Carr On What It Means To “Live The Life Of A Winner” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 38 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jekalyn Carr was hanging with Rickey Smiley in the morning show studio! She revealed that she has just released her first book, “You Will Win,” which is geared to people who are learning how to win. “Very few of us know how to live the life of a winner,” she says, explaining how the book aims to teach us.

Jekalyn also talks about why it’s crucial for us to persist and be consistent in your pursuit of your dreams. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Praise Break: Jekalyn Carr “You Will Win” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr Delivers An Awesome Word For Young People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr “They Said, But God Said” [NEW MUSIC]

The Latest:

[Photos] Jekalyn Carr Live At Spirit Of Praise

11 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] Jekalyn Carr Live At Spirit Of Praise

Continue reading [Photos] Jekalyn Carr Live At Spirit Of Praise

[Photos] Jekalyn Carr Live At Spirit Of Praise

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 37 mins ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 21 hours ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 1 day ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 3 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 4 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 4 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 7 days ago
02.23.18
Photos