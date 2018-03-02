Jekalyn Carr On What It Means To “Live The Life Of A Winner” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jekalyn Carr was hanging with Rickey Smiley in the morning show studio! She revealed that she has just released her first book, “You Will Win,” which is geared to people who are learning how to win. “Very few of us know how to live the life of a winner,” she says, explaining how the book aims to teach us.

Jekalyn also talks about why it’s crucial for us to persist and be consistent in your pursuit of your dreams. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the Praise Break on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

