Ms. Pat Encourages Women To Hang In There Until Tax Checks Come [EXCLUSIVE]

For this Praise Break, Ms. Pat had some words of wisdom for all the women out there dealing with trifling men. Hang in there, she encourages, noting that very soon, their tax checks will arrive and make everything better.

Once the tax checks come, she says the men will stop acting funny. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

