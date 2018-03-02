The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Ms. Pat Encourages Women To Hang In There Until Tax Checks Come [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

For this Praise Break, Ms. Pat had some words of wisdom for all the women out there dealing with trifling men. Hang in there, she encourages, noting that very soon, their tax checks will arrive and make everything better.

Once the tax checks come, she says the men will stop acting funny. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Ms. Pat Says G Herbo Should Have Been Able To Make $25K Bail [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The One Thing Ms. Pat Demands From Her Instagram Followers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Praise Break: Anthony Brown “Trust In You” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Powerful Reminder To Never Lose Trust In God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Xscape On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

70 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Behind The Scenes In 2018 [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 39 mins ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 20 hours ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 21 hours ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 1 day ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 1 day ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 2 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 3 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 3 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 4 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 4 days ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 7 days ago
02.23.18
Photos